Father and son among 3 arrested in drug bust at Brooksville home

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Three people are facing charges, including a father and son, after detectives and a SWAT team raided a Brooksville home on Wednesday, finding large amounts of drugs and a stolen gun, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

MORE NEWS: 72-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit twice while crossing road in Brooksville: FHP

The backstory:

According to HCSO, a home on Wildwood Drive was searched as part of a follow-up investigation into Robert Wright Jr., 46. He was previously arrested during a traffic stop on July 28 when he was found in possession of 56.3 grams of fentanyl.

Detectives searched the home and recovered fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, diazepam, gun ammunition and various drug paraphernalia, all of which were in Wright Jr.’s possession, HCSO said.

In the bedroom of Robert Wright III, 20, detectives found a gun that had been stolen out of Citrus County.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Robert Wright Jr. faces several drug-related charges and possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. He will be held without bond.

Robert Wright III was booked for possession of a stolen firearm, and Nikilya Davis, 23, faces three drug possession charges.