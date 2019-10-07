Father, son form lifelong bond over go-cart racing

A son's dream to race go-carts inspired his father to buy a race track.

Jose Garcia, Jr. is 61, but he's been racing since a very young age and spends most of his time at the track.

His son followed in his footsteps. Almost 40 years ago, Jose bought a track and named it the Ambassador Racing School, which his son ran for many years.

"This track is about an eighth-of-a-mile. It's got nice backing in the corner," Jose said. "We decided to go ahead and open up a school for him, which he ran all during school his self."

The family legacy of working with cars goes beyond Jose and his son. Jose got his mechanical skills from his father. He was an auto body man and painter in Cuba.

"He worked on a lot of different things, so I got a lot of skills as a kid," Jose said.

Over the years, thousands of students have learned go-cart racing skills from Jose and his son.

"We start teaching them how to enter and exit the course... They learn throttle control, driving lines," Jose said.

He discovered fulfillment in teaching kids the proper way to race.

"I enjoy it. I love it," he said.