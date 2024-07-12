FBI offering up to $250K reward for ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitive who may be in Tampa

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The FBI is asking for help locating one of its top ten most wanted fugitives, and he may be in Tampa.

Donald Eugene Fields II has been running from the law since 2022.

He was indicted in December 2022 on one count of child sex trafficking.

Fields’ co-defendant, Theodore "Ted" John Sartori Sr. was indicted on the same charge. Sartori pleaded not guilty in December 2022 and is awaiting trial.

The indictment accuses both men of knowingly attempting to recruit, entice, provide, patronize, and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act from about January 2013 until June 2017.

In a December 2022 court hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said Sartori provided cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations, and Christmas presents to Fields II in exchange for access to the victim.

Fields is also facing charges including statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court. A state warrant for his arrest was issued by that court after Fields vacated his home and failed to show up for a March 3, 2022, hearing, court records show.

The FBI says Fields has a tribal print tattoo on his left shoulder. Image is courtesy of the FBI.

Fields II has a scar on his chest, his groin, his left calf, on both legs and both knees. He also has a tribal print tattoo on his right shoulder.

According to officials, Fields was known to travel to Florida and may be hiding in Tampa.

Officials say he may be relying on cash jobs such as tree-trimming and is known to frequent casinos.

He may also be hiding in Central Missouri, a few hours drive from where he used to reside in Franklin County, Missouri.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI online at tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-225-5325.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000. A conviction is not required for this reward.

