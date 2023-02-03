Man and woman accused of trafficking child between Pinellas, Citrus counties: FDLE

article

A man from Pinellas County and a woman from Citrus County were arrested for allegedly trafficking a teen girl for sex across two counties.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg, and Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and charged them each with human trafficking, plus other crimes.

The investigation began on November 10 when the 16-year-old victim told FDLE she was being trafficked. FDLE said that, between October 17 and 20, Holmes left the girl in hotels, and at her residence, where Butler engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

Authorities said that Butler coordinated with Holmes to travel from Pinellas County to a Citrus County hotel to engage in sexual activity with the victim.

In addition to the human trafficking charge, Butler faces three counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors, one count of traveling to meet a minor for sex and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Holmes has been charged with child neglect, deriving support from proceeds and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.



