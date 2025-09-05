FDLE child porn investigation ends with arrest of Largo man
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man has been charged with 15 counts of child porn possession after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found digital images and video files showing sexual abuse of children.
FDLE says that they began their investigation in May after detectives identified a device that was making child sexual abuse materials public and available to download.
64-year-old Edmond Leger was arrested on Thursday after agents served a search warrant at his home.
Most of the children were prepubescent, and the others were infants.
Leger was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
What's next:
Attorney General James Uthmeier's team in Tampa Bay will be prosecuting the case.
FDLE has a statewide initiative to locate and arrest people who target children and share files showing sexual abuse.
What you can do:
For tips to keep your children safe, you can visit the FDLE website.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.