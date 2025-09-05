FDLE child porn investigation ends with arrest of Largo man

The Brief A Largo man is behind bars accused of possessing child porn. FDLE arrested 64-year-old Edmond Leger on Thursday and charged him with 15 counts of child porn possession. Most of the children were prepubescent, and the others were infants.



A Largo man has been charged with 15 counts of child porn possession after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found digital images and video files showing sexual abuse of children.

FDLE says that they began their investigation in May after detectives identified a device that was making child sexual abuse materials public and available to download.

64-year-old Edmond Leger was arrested on Thursday after agents served a search warrant at his home.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Most of the children were prepubescent, and the others were infants.

Leger was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

Attorney General James Uthmeier's team in Tampa Bay will be prosecuting the case.

FDLE has a statewide initiative to locate and arrest people who target children and share files showing sexual abuse.

What you can do:

For tips to keep your children safe, you can visit the FDLE website.

