FDLE searching for woman who may be with missing 2-year-old Florida boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 2-year-old who was last seen in Monticello, Florida, and may be with Karlee Soldiew.

Kyson Washington is two feet tall and has brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Clark Avenue in Monticello, Florida, wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

Law enforcement officers believe he may be traveling with Soldiew, a Black female who is 5’2", weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be in a vehicle, but the make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

The pair may also be with an unknown Black man.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 1-850-997-2523 or call 911.

FDLE did not have a photo of the missing toddler.