FDOT bans custom bridge lighting on state-owned bridges

The Brief State-owned bridges across Florida will no longer light up in support of various causes, following a new policy from the Florida Department of Transportation. Under the new rules, bridges can only be lit in red, white, and blue to mark federal holidays. It expands a policy first put in place last year as part of FDOT’s "Freedom Summer" initiative, which covered Memorial Day through Labor Day.



In recent years, the iconic bridge has been lit up with rainbow colors during Pride Month or with blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine, and dozens of other causes throughout the year. But now, those colorful displays are gone for good — at least through 2026.

Big picture view:

FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue announced the decision this week, stating in a tweet: "FDOT is proud to showcase patriotic colors on our state bridges and highways beginning this Friday through 2026."

Under the new rules, bridges can only be lit in red, white, and blue to mark federal holidays. That expands a policy first put in place last year as part of FDOT’s "Freedom Summer" initiative, which covered Memorial Day through Labor Day.

What they're saying:

St. Pete Pride President Byron Green-Calisch criticized the move, saying it erases visibility for many communities.

"Every set of colors that could be used to signal to other Floridians, ‘hey, we see you, you belong here’ — if that is breast cancer survivors, if that is people that celebrate Juneteenth... if that is people celebrating Pride — whatever that might be," he said.

Green-Calisch believes the new policy sends the wrong message just weeks before Pride events begin.

"Having colors displayed across the Skyway as this beacon of resilience and being able to highlight communities that are facing tough times is a moment to say, ‘hey, wow, what better place to signal you can come back better. You are welcome here,’" he added.

The other side:

However, not everyone disagrees with the decision. Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn supports the restriction, citing an overwhelming number of requests.

"I think the FDOT has made the right decision," he said. "The requests that were coming in were just… some of them were just really ridiculous. I just took a stand to say, look, the bridge should be lit for national holidays and that's it."

FDOT did not respond to requests for comment about the specific reasons behind the policy change. For now, the Skyway Bridge and others like it will continue to shine — but only in red, white, and blue.

