'Do Not Disturb' phone settings can save lives on the roads, experts say

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol and AAA see "Do Not Disturb" smartphone settings as a potential lifesaver on the roads. Some insurance carriers are exploring discounts for drivers who enable these features In case of an emergency, calls will still come through if someone tries twice in a row.



In an era where constant connectivity is the norm, "Do Not Disturb" features on our phones offer a valuable pause, silencing notifications, or phone calls, for periods of time. This could be especially useful when behind the wheel.

Why you should care:

Distracted driving continues to be a major safety concern in Florida, contributing to thousands of fatalities each year. From texting at red lights to scrolling on the highway, the risks are ever-present. But new technology could offer a promising solution — using the source of the problem as the solution.

Many smartphones now have settings that automatically detect when you're driving and silence incoming notifications until you’ve safely stopped. Some systems can even tell whether you’re the driver or just a passenger.

Experts encourage drivers to take advantage of new technology that activates "Do Not Disturb" cellphone settings while driving.

What they're saying:

"When people actually use the Do Not Disturb feature, there is a definitive decrease in the amount of interaction with their phones," said Mark Jenkins, spokesperson for AAA.

The Florida Highway Patrol sees the feature as a potential lifesaver.

"We now have 24 million residents that live year-round in the state of Florida," said FHP Officer Ken Watson. "That simply creates more opportunities for these negative events to happen … using any type of device that is going to allow you to comfortably drive your vehicle safely — and still be able to return a phone call or return a text — is certainly going to save lives."

READ: Tampa transportation planners launch survey on possible Brightline station

There may also be a financial benefit someday: some insurance carriers are exploring discounts for drivers who enable these features. While no major provider has confirmed a timeline, the potential incentive is drawing interest.

Still, experts say safety should be motivation enough.

"Fear of missing out on a text should never outweigh the risk of missing out on a life," Jenkins said.

What you can do:

You can activate Do Not Disturb settings in your phone’s settings menu. And don’t worry — in case of an emergency, calls will still come through if someone tries twice in a row.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Evyn Moon.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: