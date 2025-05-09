Pinellas County could bring Cross Bay Ferry service back by buying two of their own boats

The Brief Pinellas County leaders are hoping to bring back the Cross Bay Ferry service – with their own boats. Instead of leasing vessels from an outside vendor, officials hope to buy at least one — possibly two — ferries. The executive board is now recommending accepting a nearly $5 million federal grant – money currently sitting with HART – to fund the purchase.



After the Cross Bay Ferry wrapped up its final voyage last week, some riders were left wondering whether the popular Tampa Bay area commuter service would ever return. Now, Pinellas County leaders are working to do just that, and this time, they want to own the boats.

Big picture view:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) is charting a new course for the future of the ferry. Instead of leasing vessels from an outside vendor, officials hope to buy at least one — possibly two — ferries outright. Their plan: Purchase the boats, then hire a contractor to operate the service.

RELATED: Cross Bay Ferry makes final voyage with future possibilities still afloat

"The goal would be to increase ridership and lower subsidies," said PSTA CEO Brad Miller during an executive leadership meeting this week.

Dig deeper:

That meeting marked the first major step in the effort. The executive board is now recommending accepting a nearly $5 million federal grant – money currently sitting with Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) – to fund the purchase. HART still has to vote to transfer the unused grant to Pinellas.

If they don’t, Miller said, the funds will revert back to the federal government and could end up benefiting another city entirely.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"If we could take advantage of this federal grant and purchase the boats, that would reduce the costs," Miller explained.

What's next:

Should the grant fall through, PSTA said it would still move forward, but would likely issue a request for a ferry operator who can supply their own boat, similar to the old model.

HART’s vote is scheduled for June 1.

For now, ferry supporters remain hopeful the scenic ride across Tampa Bay isn’t gone for good and that a more permanent solution is just on the horizon.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: