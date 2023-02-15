Federal charges expected in Lakeland mass shooting that injured 11

Federal officials will announce charges in connection to the Lakeland shooting that wounded 11. Over a week ago, one of the suspects believed to be involved was killed and no further details about potential suspects or arrests have been released since then.

At 1 p.m., a joint press conference will be held at the Lakeland Police Department. U.S. State Attorney Roger Handberg, State Attorney Brian Haas, Chief Sam Taylor, and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be there.

Last week, 21-year-old Alex Greene from Eagle Lake, died after leading police officers on a car chase through Winter Haven. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were conducting surveillance on Greene when he jumped into a white Silverado pickup truck and fled.

That's when Lakeland police officers began pursuing the suspect. Police Captain Eric Harper performed a PIT maneuver on the truck, officials said. Greene jumped out of the vehicle, ran into traffic, carjacked an elderly woman, and began driving the woman's car toward Harper.

Captain Harper then fired six shots, investigators said. Greene came out onto Havendale Boulevard, weaved through a flowerbed, and crashed the car into a building.

Following Greene's death, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said, "I feel comfortable that we have very good leads" on the other three suspects.

Photo of Alex Greene is held by Sheriff Grady Judd during a press conference.

The shooting occurred in the middle of the day on Jan. 30.

It happened along the 900 block of North Iowa Avenue, North of the intersection with Plum Street. 11 people were hurt in the shooting including two people left in critical condition. Investigators said four men in a dark blue Nissan Altima with paper tags rolled down the car's tinted windows and opened fire on both sides of the street.

Witnesses told police the car then raced north before turning east on Memorial Boulevard. Within 24 hours of the shooting, officers located and secured the car in west Lakeland. From there, the department has been working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the FDLE and the Polk County Sheriff's office to process the vehicle and the evidence found inside.

That night, Chief Taylor expressed shock and grief for his community, saying he'd never seen a case like this.

"This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland," Taylor told reporters on January 30. "I’ve been here 34 years … and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time. Ever."