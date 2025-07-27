Federal Judge to Hear Case Over Legality of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Detention Center

The Brief A federal judge will hear arguments Monday over the legality of the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility. Attorneys say detainees are being held without due process and denied access to immigration courts. The judge’s ruling could clarify whether the state or federal government has authority over the facility.



What we know:

Attorneys for several detainees housed at the Alligator Alcatraz facility in the Florida Everglades say their clients are being denied constitutional rights. The federal court hearing, scheduled for Monday in Miami, comes amid growing legal scrutiny over the controversial facility launched by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Workers install a permanent Alligator Alcatraz sign. The facility is within the Florida Everglades, 36 miles west of the central business district of Miami, in Collier County. Florida, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. (Getty Images)

Lawyers argue detainees have been held without charges and without access to immigration courts, in violation of federal law. Some have already been deported through flights initiated by the state.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear who has legal jurisdiction over the facility. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and Krome Immigration Court judges have reportedly said they do not have authority over the detainees there. Monday’s hearing may begin to answer that question.

What they're saying:

"This is just uncharted territory," said attorney Charles Gallagher. "This has never happened in American jurisprudence — a scenario where a state is trying to usurp federal court and federal law on the issue."

Gallagher also said due process protections must be in place:

"You can't just take someone to detain them without having some recourse, some due process recourse for challenging detainments on good cause grounds and bases."

The backstory:

The facility — nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" — has operated for several weeks under state control, detaining migrants as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration by the DeSantis administration. But critics argue the move undermines federal immigration authority and violates long-established legal processes.

What's next:

A federal judge is set to hear legal arguments on Monday. The outcome could determine whether the state’s operation of the detention center is lawful — and whether those already deported may have legal recourse.