Deportation flights out of Alligator Alcatraz underway, Gov. DeSantis says

Gov. Ron DeSantis says deportation flights out of the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz' have begun, and hundreds of illegal immigrants have already been flown out.

The governor's announcement came at a news conference with other state officials at a news conference on Friday.

What is Alligator Alcatraz?

The backstory:

In June, the state used emergency powers under the direction of DeSantis to take over the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a remote airfield in the heart of the Everglades.

Pictured: Alligator Alcatraz.

The 4,000-bed immigration detention center is built out of temporary tents, trailers and chain-link fences with barbed wire. It is surrounded by alligators, pythons, mosquitoes and swampland.

The site officially opened July 1, with President Donald Trump and other federal officials joining the governor.

The White House and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are encouraging Republican states across the nation to follow Florida's lead and install their own versions of "Alligator Alcatraz." (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Battle over immigration in Florida

Dig deeper:

Immigration enforcement has been a focal point for DeSantis since Trump took office again in January.

In February, the governor signed what he called the toughest anti-illegal immigration bill in the country after a special session of the Florida Legislature that triggered weeks of negotiations.

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis alongside State House Speaker Danny Perez (left) and Florida's Senate President Ben Albritton (right).

DeSantis has also deputized law enforcement around the state to help with federal immigration enforcement.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis: Florida state troopers can now conduct immigration operations independent of federal government

Along with the facility in the Everglades, the governor has also publicly revealed plans for a second ICE detention center at Camp Blanding – Florida’s National Guard training headquarters located southwest of Jacksonville.

Pictured: Alligator Alcatraz.

The other side:

Alligator Alcatraz has faced criticism from many Democrats and environmental activists.

Two groups, Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity, filed a federal lawsuit in late June alleging that federal and state agencies failed to follow environmental and land-use laws.

Pictured: Alligator Alcatraz.

Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officially filed a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration over alleged lack of access to legal counsel and violations of due process for people detained at Alligator Alcatraz.

DeSantis has repeatedly pushed back against such allegations.

What they're saying:

During Friday's news conference, DeSantis said the process of building, owning and operating Alligator Alcatraz has been "remarkable."

"This was never intended to be something where people are just held and we kind of twiddle our thumbs," DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Alligator Alcatraz in South Florida on July 25, 2025.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie also responded to critics, saying the facility can withstand up to Category 2 hurricane-force winds and plans are in place in the event of a major hurricane in the region.

"When we have that situation, we will have to do an evacuation," Guthrie said. "It's incumbent on the Florida Division of Emergency Management, with our law enforcement partners, to be able to take care of that."

What's next:

The governor said Friday that more flights are coming, and the airport on-site is able to handle commercial-sized jets day and night.