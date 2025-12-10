Expand / Collapse search

Federal officials make arrests in global firearms trafficking conspiracy

Published  December 10, 2025 12:40pm EST
    TAMPA - Federal officials will announce arrests and charges tied to an international firearms trafficking conspiracy. 

    Few details have been released, but U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Florida Gregory W. Kehoe will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Tampa.

    Kehoe will be joined by Cheryl Harrell, acting special agent in charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

