Salvation Army Angel Tree looking for donations to help Pinellas County children

The Salvation Army continues its Angel Tree & Silver Bells collections in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County through Thursday, December 11. The deadline for Hillsborough County has already passed. Donations can be for specific Angel tags or donations for "forgotten angels."



The Salvation Army is making a final push this week to ensure every child and senior enrolled in its Angel Tree and Silver Bells programs receives holiday gifts.

While the deadline to donate in Hillsborough County has already passed, Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County are still collecting through Wednesday at participating Walmart stores, Achieva Credit Union branches, and the Salvation Army's Social Services Center in Clearwater.

What we know:

The Angel Tree process begins months before the holidays.

According to Major Mark Woodcock with Hillsborough County's chapter, they partner with Hillsborough County Schools as early as September.

They work with counselors and social workers to identify families who may need help during the holiday season. Once families sign up, each child is assigned an "angel tag" listing their wish-list items.

Shoppers can select a tag, purchase the requested gifts, and return them to the location where the tag was picked up. But, you don't need a tag to donate. The Salvation Army accepts all new toys and gift items and matches them to children and seniors who still need them.

What they're saying:

Woodcock says the commitment goes beyond the tag itself.

"When we make a commitment to help a family and a child, we keep that commitment," he said. "Even if that angel is not returned, we use our Forgotten Angels and the toy drives that are done for us. Our volunteers try to be as specific as possible; if they ask for Spider-Man, they look for Spider-Man."

These ‘Forgotten Angels’ include tags that were taken but never returned, families who signed up late, or children whose needs exceed the number of donors.

The Salvation Army expects more than 12,000 children across the Tampa Bay viewing area to receive gifts this year.

What's next:

Collections in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County continue through December 11. The Salvation Army says these final donations will help cover the remaining tags and the ‘forgotten angels.’

Residents can drop off gifts at participating Angel Tree locations or at the Salvation Army Social Services Center in Clearwater.