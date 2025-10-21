Federal warning: SNAP benefits could be delayed if Congress fails to act

The Brief The U.S. Department of Agriculture warns that federal funding for SNAP could run out if the shutdown continues into November. Nearly 3 million Floridians could face delayed benefit payments if funding stalls. Food banks say demand is already high and delays could worsen hunger for working families.



The Department of Agriculture sent letters to all states earlier this month warning that funds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could soon dry up if Congress fails to pass a budget or approve temporary emergency funding.

Why you should care:

If that happens, families who rely on SNAP could experience delays in monthly payments, leaving millions across the country struggling to afford food.

SNAP currently provides assistance to 42 million people nationwide, including almost 3 million Floridians.

What they're saying:

Clarissa Clark, a government affairs officer for the North Texas Food Bank, said the possible disruption adds more pressure on families already living paycheck to paycheck.

"It’s definitely stressful for working families. We’re seeing a big increase in working families coming. It’s not like just the unemployed or anything like that. They just can’t get by, so that’s really stressful not being able to feed their kids and take care of the family."

The backstory:

As Congress remains gridlocked over budget negotiations, a federal government shutdown could temporarily cut off the flow of money that supports programs like SNAP.

Food pantries across the country are already reporting higher demand, raising concerns about how they’ll handle additional strain if families lose access to benefits, even briefly.

What's changing with SNAP

Along with potential funding delays, new work and eligibility rules for SNAP will take effect in November.

Able-bodied adults under 65 will be required to work at least 80 hours per month to keep their benefits for the long term.

Fewer exemptions now exist for parents with children, and the work requirement has been expanded to include veterans, homeless individuals, and young adults transitioning out of foster care.

What's not changing

Other federal assistance programs — including The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) — are not impacted by the current government funding standoff.