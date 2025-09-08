Millions could lose SNAP benefits as stricter rules take effect

The Brief Millions of Americans face stricter SNAP rules starting Monday, with 2.4 million expected to lose eligibility nationwide. Florida’s three million SNAP recipients could see fewer benefits, straining local food banks. New work requirements expand the age range and reduce exemptions, part of a $186 billion federal cut over the next decade.



Starting this week, SNAP – the federal program that helps low-income families buy groceries – is enforcing new eligibility requirements.

Adults up to 64 years old must work or participate in job training 20 hours per week to qualify, and parents are only exempt if their children are under seven years old, down from 18. Federal officials said these changes will save billions of dollars, while states like Florida will now cover 75% of administrative costs, up from 50%.

Local perspective:

Local food assistance programs, like Feeding Tampa Bay, warn the stricter rules will increase demand on non-profits already serving thousands of people.

"We’re already looking after a million folks every day who need our support… this will add several hundred thousand new folks to our care," said Thomas Mantz, the president of Feeding Tampa Bay.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Lindsay Cross (D-St. Pete) warned, "This cut to SNAP benefits couldn't come at a worse time when people are dealing with rising prices. Making further cuts for people who need this assistance forces families into difficult decisions."

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized the federal perspective, starting next year, soda, energy drinks, gum and prepared desserts will also not be included in SNAP benefits.

"If you want to buy a sugary soda you ought to be able to do that, but the U.S. taxpayer should not pay for it," Kennedy said.