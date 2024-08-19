FEMA going door-to-door in Manatee, Sarasota counties

Once rain from tropical storm Debby passed, Stephanie Hodges watched the water rise outside her Lakewood Ranch home.

"The irony of it was it happened when it wasn’t even raining outside. So there was no rain when this was happening so the water was coming up, the water was overflowing," she said.

Within minutes, six inches poured into her garage.

"It was pretty scary, and it happened very quickly," said Hodges.

A storm-proof glass door kept the water from going inside her home.

But other neighbors in the Summerfield Glades community weren’t as lucky.

"You try to get the word out to the people however we can," said Nate Custer a FEMA Spokesperson.

Two-person teams with FEMA are now going door-to-door.

They’re offering assistance and guidance.

"It’s something that we catch people obviously in a cleanup mode, and maybe they don’t realize they need to register with FEMA so we make that easier for them and do it right on the spot so they’re in the system," said Custer.

They’re talking to residents like Richard Myles.

"I had carpeting. All of the carpeting is gone. All the laminate is gone. The drywall sucked up the moisture and we were able to get it open and get it gone," said Myles.

Myles has lived in the community for 27 years.

He is one of the few who carried flood insurance.

"When we were having the house built, the rains came up and went to the property line. I decided I’m going to have flood insurance," he said.

Registering with FEMA could help with items not replaceable by insurance.

"They be considered for emergency home repairs,…we can go for personal property that was lost," said Custer.

Myles said it is the first time his neighborhood has been offered some form of help.

"It’s good to see somebody out doing something," he said.

You can also apply for assistance at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362.

