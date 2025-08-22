FEMA's new flood maps put parts of Clearwater in flood zone for first time

The Brief FEMA has updated flood maps for parts of the Tampa Bay area, including Clearwater. Some areas that had never flooded before were hit hard by Hurricane Helene and are now considered flood zones. Officials urge homeowners to consider flood insurance, even if not required.



FEMA has proposed updated flood maps that now include some Clearwater neighborhoods, following unprecedented flooding during Hurricane Helene last year.

In some spots, storm surge reached more than seven feet, pushing water into homes and apartments that had never seen flooding before. One apartment complex still has vacant bottom floors after the storms.

What they're saying:

Residents are split on whether they need flood insurance. Clearwater resident Dave Kurinsky said his neighborhood, despite being near flooded areas, sits on higher ground.

"If this place floods, the state will be flooded," he said.

He and others said they won’t buy flood insurance.

But Florida’s former Deputy Insurance Commissioner Lisa Miller warns that homeowners' insurance does not cover flood damage.

"If your driver's license says Florida, you need flood insurance, whether or not the map says you do," she said.

Why you should care:

Flood damage can be financially devastating, and many homeowners wrongly assume they are covered, because they have property insurance. FEMA’s new maps could affect insurance rates and mortgage requirements for Clearwater residents.