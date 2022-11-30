Festival of Lights returns with expanded light display & Santa’s Village

The Festival of Lights at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is back for the 2022 season.

Organizers said it’s bigger than ever with over a million lights immersing visitors in a winter wonderland experience over a 2-mile drive.

The drive through is open nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. And Thursday-Sunday nights, Santa’s Village is open with more family friendly entertainment including pictures with Santa, themed rides, camel rides, holiday treats and even live music on some nights.

The Festival of Lights will be open until January 1.

Tickets can be purchased online at hillsboroughcountyfair.com.