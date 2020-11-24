'Festive fun': LEGOLAND kicks off the holiday season this weekend

article

LEGOLAND will kick off its holiday season this weekend, bringing festive fun to its Winter Haven park for families to experience.

With the price of park admission, guests can enjoy an all-new seasonal show and interactive experiences this year.

For example, inside the Fun Town Theater, Mrs. Claus’ crew of holiday helpers and the LEGO Gingerbread Man will sing, dance, and put on an original musical stage show called 'The Verry Merry Mix-Up.'

The holidays at LEGOLAND in Winter Haven. (Photo by Chip Litherland)

Then, families can explore the all-new Holiday Village Postal Service and write letters to LEGO Santa.

New to this year as well, families can jump aboard Fun Town’s multi-level carousel and join a holiday sing-along.

Due to COVID-19, socially distanced selfie spots will be located throughout the park. They will feature exclusive LEGO characters that you can only see during the holidays, including LEGO Santa, LEGO Gingerbread Man, and LEGO Toy Soldier.

The holidays at LEGOLAND run select dates in November and December through New Year’s Eve: November 27-29, December 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, and 24-31.

If you're hoping to go, LEGOLAND is offering its biggest sale of the year beginning November 25th through 29th. Awesomer Annual Passes can be purchased for just $99.99 -- which is an 80 percent discount. Vacation packages will also be 50 percent off.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the LEGOLAND website.