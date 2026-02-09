Sarasota conductor appears in Bad Bunny’s halftime show: 'The music feels like home'

The Brief Sarasota's Giancarlo Guerrero was the first classical musician to be featured in the halftime show since Gustavo Dudamel’s appearance with YOLA in 2016. Guerrero is a globally celebrated conductor and serves as music director of Sarasota Orchestra. Guerrero appeared in Bad Bunny’s halftime show, conducting young musicians.



You may have spotted a familiar face in the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday. Sarasota Orchestra Music Director, Giancarlo Guerrero, traded the concert hall for the stadium turf to join Bad Bunny in an unforgettable performance.

He was featured conducting a youth string ensemble alongside Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny.

Guerrero is a six-time GRAMMY® winner and serves as the music director of Sarasota Orchestra, the artistic director and principal conductor of the Grant Park Music Festival in Chicago, and the music director laureate of the Nashville Symphony.

"Bad Bunny is a multi-talented artist who plays so many kinds of Hispanic music. It doesn’t just feel familiar, the music feels like home. It was quite an amazing experience to be a part of," said Guerrero. "There are so many brilliant artists involved with the creation of this show, and it was beyond inspiring to work with them and watch it all come together. How exciting to be a part of it all!"

Guerrero was born in Nicaragua and immigrated during his childhood to Costa Rica, where he joined the local youth symphony. He came to the United States to study and earned degrees in percussion and conducting from Baylor University in Texas and Northwestern in Chicago.

Guerrero’s decision to join Bad Bunny's performance was a major win at home.

"Both my daughters and wife are huge fans of Bad Bunny," Guerrero shared. "If I wouldn’t have jumped at this opportunity, they would never have forgiven me!"