Fewer drivers speeding in school zones in Lake Alfred after camera program launch

Cameras catching speeders in school zones near downtown Lake Alfred are making a difference since they were installed earlier this year — so say police and small business owners.

Local perspective:

Bethania Rivas' business, D' Vibe nutrition, has been open for nearly three years. The shop sits on the very busy South Lake Shore Way where Rivas said she has seen drivers going fast in the past, but not anymore, thanks to a new school speed zone camera.

"It used to be crazier," said Rivas. "I mean, now you can see the traffic is super slow when it's flashing because drivers know they have to stay within 20 miles or less."

A second camera is located southbound on Shinn Boulevard and West Cummings Street. The cameras record the time, a vehicle's license plate number, and speed if it's more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit.

By the numbers:

They have been active for three months and during this period, there has been a significant drop in the number of citations issued.

In January, which was the warning period, there were 15,000 citations issued. In February, there were 10,000 citations. And in March, there were 4,500.

What they're saying:

"Our highest speed was 76 miles per hour during the 35 miles per hour period," said Lake Alfred Chief of Police Art Bodenheimer, who said the data proves the cameras are working. "If we save one child or school crossing guard from being hit or seriously injured or killed then these cameras have more than paid off for this."

Dig deeper:

The citation is a $100 fine and does not count against a driver's license.

The money generated goes back to the city to enhance safety, which the chief said may include partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation to improve dangerous intersections.

The slower the better, Rivas said, so drivers can take in their surroundings.

"That way they're not going super-fast, and they can see what's going on in the community," said Rivas. "They can see all the little, small, owned businesses. It gets them to be like, 'Oh, I've never seen that before. Let me have some time to check it out."

What's next:

The city plans to continue the school speed zone camera program for the next school year.

