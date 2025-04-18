Lakeland student describes suspected FSU shooter

The Brief A Lakeland native says he took classes with the suspected FSU shooter in the fall of 2024. Ian Townsend said the suspect was unafraid to engage in political debates, but did not indicate violence. A different Bay Area resident also says she was near the shooter when shots rang out.



Lakeland native Ian Townsend says he would see the alleged FSU gunman, Phoenix Ikner, in two of his fall 2024 classes at Tallahassee State College.

PICTURED: Phoenix Ikner.

Townsend says Ikner was unafraid to engage in political debates, even when the subject matter didn't call for it.

"He did say that he believed climate change was real, but whenever that got brought up, obviously other political things get brought up, like gun control and the amendments that were all passing and stuff. You could tell that he was a big proponent of the right-wing stuff," said Townsend.

However, he gave Townsend no indication he would be violent.

"You know, I just thought he was a run-of-the-mill gun-loving guy because he wore NRA shirts, and he had police support badges and stuff on his backpack. His backpack was like military or camping grade, something you would wear if you were in a survivalist situation," said Townsend.

"I was on the pathway, and then I just saw the shooter basically like without his gun and just start shooting everything," FSU sophomore Samantha Joseph said.

Joseph, a Tampa native, says she saw someone fall to the ground during the shooting, and then Ikner fired in her direction. She ran away for her life into the Student Union and yelled that there was a shooter, likely saving other lives.

"He is 20 years old, he is an adult. He knew exactly what he was doing, and it just inflicted a lot of pain within FSU and our Tallahassee community as a whole," Joseph said.

Many, including Joseph and Townsend, attended a vigil on campus on Friday evening.

"I feel like it's important that, you know, everybody comes together and is strong in moments like this. Once I heard there was a vigil, it wasn't really me thinking about why it was important. It was just kind of instinct. Like, yeah, we have to go to that," Townsend said.

