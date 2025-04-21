Former deputy no-shows DUI manslaughter trial, warrant issued

The Brief Joshua Roelofs did not show up for his scheduled trial in a Tampa courtroom on Monday. Roelofs faces several charges, including DUI manslaughter, in a 2022 crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway that killed two people and injured two others. A judge issued a warrant and revoked Roelofs' bond after his lawyers said they were not aware of his current whereabouts.



A judge has issued a warrant for a former Polk County deputy after he failed to appear in a Tampa courtroom to stand trial in a 2022 DUI manslaughter case.

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of April 13, 2022, Tampa police said Joshua Roelofs was driving at about 100 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway when he rear-ended a Kia Sorrento with four people inside.

The SUV overturned, investigators said, killing two 44-year-old men: Kristopher Koroly and Ricky Gongora. A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman also suffered critical injuries.

Prosecutors say Joshua Roelofs was under the influence when he caused a crash in 2022, killing two people and injuring two others.

Investigators arrested Roelofs the following month on several charges, including two counts each of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.

Mugshot of Joshua Roelofs from his 2022 arrest. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Jury selection in his trial was set to begin on Monday, but Roelofs was a no-show. His attorneys had previously negotiated a plea deal to avoid trial, but they told the judge on Monday that they were not aware of Roelofs' current whereabouts.

What's next:

The judge issued a warrant for Roelofs' arrest and revoked his bond, saying he will reassess where the case stands once Roelofs is in custody.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from a scheduled court hearing on April 21, 2025, along with previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: