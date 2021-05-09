FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured in Hillsborough County crash

A 66-year-old man was killed Saturday night and a 59-year-old woman was seriously injured following a vehicle crash in Hillsborough County.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on I-75 at the exit ramp to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was traveling southbound on the exit ramp from I-75 to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. when troopers say she realized she was in the wrong lane. She proceeded to steer left into the outside lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old man, according to FHP.

The woman’s vehicle rotated to the shoulder of the road, struck a highway sign support and crashed into a tree. Troopers say the pickup truck came to a controlled stop on the west shoulder.

The 66-year-old man, who was a passenger in the woman’s vehicle, was taken to an area hospital where he died. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

