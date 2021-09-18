FHP: 1 killed after car runs red light on US 301

A 26-year-old Sarasota man was killed Friday night in a vehicle crash on US 301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. at US 301 and Myrtle Street.

Troopers say a 37-year-old man from Venice was traveling north on US 301 as the 26-year-old man was traveling west on Myrtle Street.

According to FHP, the 26-year-old ran a red light at the intersection of US 301 and Myrtle Road and crashed into the car driven by the 26-year-old man.

Upon impact, the car driven by the 26-year-old man was sent into the southbound lanes of US 301, collided with a bus shelter and came to a final rest in the ditch, according to troopers.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

