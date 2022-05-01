FHP: 1 killed in fiery Sarasota crash

Troopers are investigating a fiery crash that claimed the life of a Manatee County man early Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 55-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck with a trailer in tow eastbound on University Parkway, west of Medici Court, in Sarasota, shortly before 2 a.m.

For unknown reasons, he drove off the roadway, entered the left median and collided with a tree, according to FHP.

The impact sent the front of the trailer into the back of the truck, which burst into flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS.

