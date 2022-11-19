FHP: 1 pedestrian killed, 1 injured by teen driver in Hernando County

A Weeki Wachee man is dead and a Sarasota woman is hospitalized following a crash early Saturday morning in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old female was traveling northbound on Marvelwood Road, just south of Osprey Avenue in Weeki Wachee shortly before 1 a.m. when she struck two people who were walking in the roadway.

One of the pedestrians, a 44-year-old Weeki Wachee man, was killed. The woman he was walking with, a 37-year-old from Sarasota, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

