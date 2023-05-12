FHP: 1 seriously injured after crashing into Greyhound bus on I-75

article

A Clearwater man suffered serious injuries after troopers say he lost control of his car on I-75 near Wesley Chapel and crashed into a Greyhound bus early Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old Clearwater man was traveling southbound on I-75, just south of State Road 56 shortly after midnight when the crash occurred.

Troopers say, for unknown reasons, the man drove onto the inside shoulder of the highway and collided with a guardrail. Post-impact, his vehicle was redirected back into the travel lanes where it struck a Greyhound bus with no passengers that was also traveling southbound on I-75, according to FHP.

Overturned Greyhound bus on I-75 near Wesley Chapel.

The Clearwater man’s vehicle spun around and eventually came to a stop in the southbound lanes of I-75.

Troopers say the crash caused the bus to travel into the median, overturn and travel across the northbound lanes of I-75. The bus then collided with the outside concrete barrier wall, which sent debris flying out onto the exit ramp leading from I-75 to State Road 56.

The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to FHP.

READ: Wesley Chapel man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' former university in Illinois

All lanes of the interstate reopened around 3:05 a.m.