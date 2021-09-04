FHP: 2 dead, 3 injured after man runs stop sign, crashes into Palm Harbor home

Two people were killed and three were injured after troopers say a 43-year-old Palm Harbor man crashed into a Palm Harbor home Friday night.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. at 1498 Caird Way.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a Tesla Model S Plaid at a high rate of speed on Manning Road approaching Hermosa Drive when he drove through a stop sign, struck an embankment and went airborne before crashing into a house.

The car, which plowed through the rear walls of the home, hit and killed a 69-year-old woman inside the residence, according to FHP.

A 43-year-old man from Odessa, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Tesla, which troopers say was not in autopilot mode at the time of the collision, suffered serious injuries. A 28-year-old male passenger from New Port Richey and a 48-year-old male passenger from Illinois also sustained serious injuries in the crash.

