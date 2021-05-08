FHP: 2 dead following head-on crash on US 301

Two men were killed early Saturday morning after crashing head-on along US 301 near St. Francis Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 29-year-old man from Dade City was traveling northbound on US 301 as a 61-year-old man was traveling southbound in an SUV shortly before 4 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the 29-year-old crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the other vehicle. His pickup truck rotated and came to a final rest in the northbound lane as the other vehicle, an SUV, overturned, rolled off a bridge and landed in a ditch, according to FHP.

Both drivers died at the scene.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app