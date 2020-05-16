FHP: 2 injured after SUV crashes into Brooksville RV Park

article

Two men were seriously injured Saturday morning after crashing into an RV park in Hernando County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the men were traveling southbound on US 41 when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the northbound lane of US 41, then onto the shoulder at the intersection of Twingate Ave.

The SUV collided with the Clover Leaf Farms RV Park business sign, struck a tree, rotated and crashed into a fence.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

