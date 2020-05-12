FHP: 20-year-old driver crashes into parked vehicles, home in Pasco County

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers cited a Holiday woman after she crashed into a home in New Port Richey, they said.

According to investigators, the 20-year-old driver was heading east on Moog Road, approaching the Jarvis Street intersection. They said she lost control of the vehicle resulting in the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The vehicle crashed into several parked cars, troopers said, before finally colliding into the corner of a home in the 5000 block of Moog Road.

The driver and her 21-year-old passenger had minor injuries. She was cited for careless driving.

