FHP: An ATV crash leaves one dead and one critically injured

A 26-year-old man died Friday evening after the ATV he was in crashed in Hardee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an ATV went airborne and flipped over after the driver did not make it around a curve.

Both occupants were ejected and the ATV rolled down a dike before landing on its roof, troopers said.

Troopers said they are still trying to determine who was driving the vehicle.

According to the FHP Kevin Randall Hunt, 26, died at the scene and Walter Enriquez III, 29, is in serious condition at Tampa General Hospital.

