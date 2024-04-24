Investigators search for 'dangerous' person of interest connected to Dover death investigation

Press play above to watch HCSO's news conference

A death investigation is underway in the 3700 block of Sumner Road in Dover.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they are now searching for a person of interest connected to the death investigation who is considered "dangerous."

Authorities said the person of interest is described as a Hispanic male who is believed to go by "Angel."

Pictured: Person of interest deputies are looking for. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies haven't released many details about what led up to the death.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office by calling (813) 247-8200.