FHP: Clearwater man driving with suspended license causes chain-reaction crash setting house on fire

article

An unoccupied house located at 5642 US-92 in Plant City burned down Saturday afternoon following a car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 31-year-old man from Clearwater was traveling eastbound on US-92 approaching Branch Forbes Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the westbound travel lane, departed the roadway and entered the north shoulder. Once on the shoulder, the car collided with a tree, was redirected and struck a wooden utility pole before overturning and coming to a final rest in a ditch.

Upon impact, the utility pole fell over and the power wires were pulled from the unoccupied house. The sparking wires ignited the house which burned down, according to FHP.

Troopers say an unoccupied Ford pickup truck parked next to the home was significantly damaged in the fire.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was cited for careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app