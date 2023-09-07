FHP: Drivers open fire on each other during road rage incident on I-4 in Tampa

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that led to shots fired on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say a dark blue Chevy Traverse inadvertently cut off a white Toyota Camry while entering northbound I-275 from Howard Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

After turning east on I-4, both drivers pulled out guns and fired them at each other, with the Toyota driver striking the Chevy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a bullet went through the Chevy and grazed the driver who suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital for medical care.

READ: Second suspect accused in violent U.S. 301 road rage attack arrested

According to FHP, both drivers were compliant with authorities and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact FHP by calling *FHP or 813-558-1800.

