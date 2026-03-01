Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after early morning altercation in Seffner: HCSO

Published  March 1, 2026 11:40am EST
The Brief

    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road in Seffner.
    • Deputies found a man with upper body trauma. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, HCSO said.
    • The sheriff's office has not released the victim’s name, and no suspect details have been provided as the investigation continues.

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide early Sunday morning in Seffner.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to a report of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name and has not provided details about a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

