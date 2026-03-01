Man dies after early morning altercation in Seffner: HCSO

article

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road in Seffner. Deputies found a man with upper body trauma. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, HCSO said. The sheriff's office has not released the victim’s name, and no suspect details have been provided as the investigation continues.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide early Sunday morning in Seffner.

What we know:

According to HCSO, deputies responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to a report of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name and has not provided details about a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.