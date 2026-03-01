Man dies after early morning altercation in Seffner: HCSO
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide early Sunday morning in Seffner.
What we know:
According to HCSO, deputies responded shortly before 12:30 a.m. to a report of an altercation in the 6400 block of Black Dairy Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name and has not provided details about a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.