Second suspect arrested in US-301 road rage incident

On Sunday, FHP Troopers and Hillsborough Sheriff's Deputies followed an anonymous tip to arrest the second suspect involved in a road rage incident on April 11.

The suspect, Peter McClarin, was arrested for multiple felony charges related to his involvement in the incident.

RELATED: FHP: Woman arrested in Hillsborough County violent road rage attack, man still on the run

On April 11, McClarin got into a minor crash with a 31-year-old Brandon woman at the intersection of US 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to authorities, McClarin and Shaniah Faith Cofield attacked the woman's vehicle following the crash.

The incident was captured on video and showed the pair attacking the victim's car with a firearm after initially shooting at the victim.

Police say that, After a short foot chase, McClarin was taken into custody.