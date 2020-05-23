FHP: Drunk driver hit, killed bicyclist in St. Petersburg

A 59-year-old man was killed Friday evening when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver while riding a bike in the area of 118th Avenue North and 40th Street North in St. Petersburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the bike and the car were both traveling eastbound on 118th Ave. North in the inside lane, east of 40th Street North when the bicyclist traveled into the path of the car. As a result, the front of the car collided with the rear of the bike. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Troopers arrested the driver of the car for DUI.

