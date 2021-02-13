FHP: Man charged with DUI manslaughter following fatal crash in Holiday

Michael Alan Aquila, 27, was arrested for DUI manslaughter and DUI property damage after troopers say he was involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Aquila was driving westbound on Holiday Lake Drive near Orangeview Lane in Holiday shortly before 3 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle. Troopers say it left the roadway, collided with a light pole and a metal street sign before overturning and striking a tree.

Aquila’s 22-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

Aquila was later arrested and taken to the Pasco County Jail.

