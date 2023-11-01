FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being hit by semi-truck in Pasco County

article

A 31-year-old Tampa man died after a semi-truck crashed into his motorcycle on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 43-year-old Land O' Lakes man was headed west in his Freightliner semi-truck on Chancey Road around 7:26 a.m. The 31-year-old man was riding his Kawasaki motorcycle east on the same road, according to troopers.

Authorities say at the intersection of Morris Bridge Road, the semi-truck turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The truck driver was not injured, but the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to officials.