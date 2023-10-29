FHP: 1 dead after SUV becomes airborne, flips several times in Wesley Chapel

article

A 30-year-old Lakeland man died on Saturday night after driving off the road in Wesley Chapel, according to troopers.

Officials say the man was driving a Mercedes SUV west in the outside lane of SR-56 around 10:20 p.m. The driver was east of Hueland Pond Boulevard when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered the north shoulder of the road, according to FHP.

Authorities say the SUV hit a fence and went through a canal. The vehicle then became airborne and flipped several times before stopping in a field, according to troopers.

Officials say the driver died at the scene of the crash.