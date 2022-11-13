FHP: Bradenton motorcyclist killed after running stop sign

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a Bradenton man.

Troopers say a 38-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling west on 3rd Avenue NE shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he ran the stop sign at Upper Manatee River Road, lost control of the vehicle and entered the intersection.

That’s when, according to FHP, he crashed into an SUV driven by a 38-year-old woman from Parrish.

Post-impact, troopers say the man was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a car driven by a 60-year-old Bradenton man.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

