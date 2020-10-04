FHP: Multi-vehicle crash involving police SUV closed southbound I-275 for 2 hours near downtown Tampa

article

A four-car pile-up injured four people and closed southbound I-275 near the downtown Tampa exit for two hours, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened shortly before noon on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 22-year-old man was driving southbound on I-275 in the inside lane approaching I-4, while a 21-year-old man was traveling southbound on I-275 in the center lane nearing the exit ramp to the downtown expressway. At the same time, a marked Tampa police patrol vehicle was stopped on the large outside shoulder of the southbound lanes with its emergency lights on.

Troopers say the 22-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on the downhill wet roadway, assisted by the poor tread depth of the vehicle's tires and collided with the rear of the car driven by the 22-year-old. Both vehicles rotated to the outside paved shoulder and hit a guardrail. The 21-year-old’s vehicle continued and crashed into the patrol car, which was propelled to the outside shoulder.

A fourth vehicle slowed down but was unable to stop and collided with the passenger side of the vehicle driven by the 21-year-old man.

All vehicles and crash debris were located in the southbound lanes of I-275, which forced the roadway to shut down for two hours.

The 21-year-old driver suffered serious injuries. The driver of the marked patrol car, the 22-year-old driver and the passenger in the vehicle driven by the 21-year-old suffered minor injuries.

The 22-year-old was cited for careless driving.