FHP: Nebraska Avenue crash leaves one man dead and another charged with DUI

A 75-year-old man is dead and another is behind bars charged with DUI after a car crash early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they arrested Roman Matos, 30, for DUI manslaughter after he collided with another vehicle on Nebraska Ave. while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Courtesy: Josh Carden

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, troopers said.

According to the FHP, Matos had a blood alcohol content of 0.206.