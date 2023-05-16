FHP: New Port Richey teen hit, killed in Pasco County

article

A teenager lost his life early Tuesday morning while walking on State Road 54 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 19-year-old boy was walking in the eastbound travel lanes of State Road 54, west of Rowan Road in New Port Richey around 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 27-year-old woman from Holiday.

The teen died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries.