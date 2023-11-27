FHP: New Port Richey pedestrian hit during fatal crash

article

A 67-year-old New Port Richey man died on Sunday night after walking into the path of a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 19-year-old New Port Richey man driving a Chevy Cruze was headed north on Seven Springs Boulevard around 11 p.m.

READ: Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI causes crash in Hillsborough County, 2 injured: FHP

The 67-year-old pedestrian tried to walk across the road south of Columns Circle and entered the path of the Chevy, according to officials.

Authorities say the pedestrian was hit and died at the scene of the crash.