Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI causes crash in Hillsborough County, 2 injured: FHP

A 45-year-old Kissimmee man was headed south in the northbound lanes on SR-589 early Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man who was later identified as Ramon Luis Rivera, was driving his Infiniti Q50 south of SR-568 (Dale Mabry Extension) in the wrong direction around 1:45 a.m. As Rivera was headed south in the northbound lanes of SR-589, an Acura TL was headed north and the Infiniti almost hit the Acura head-on, according to authorities.

FHP says the 21-year-old man from Trinity, FL who was driving the Acura was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. A 22-year-old Trinity woman who was also in the Acura suffered serious injuries, according to troopers.

Rivera suffered minor injures and was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI involving serious injury, according to officials.