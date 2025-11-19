FHP releases photos of driver, SUV suspected in deadly Wesley Chapel hit-and-run
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol released multiple photos of a driver and vehicle they believe were involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old man dead in Wesley Chapel Sunday night.
According to FHP, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, an SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, struck a man walking southbound on the edge of Boyette Road, north of Vienna Woods Lane.
MORE: Wesley Chapel man killed in hit-and-run crash, body discovered 12 hours later: FHP
Troopers say the driver left the scene after the pedestrian was killed in the crash.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The man’s body was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.