FHP releases photos of driver, SUV suspected in deadly Wesley Chapel hit-and-run

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol released multiple photos of a driver and vehicle they believe were involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old man dead in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to FHP, at around 7 p.m. Sunday, an SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner, struck a man walking southbound on the edge of Boyette Road, north of Vienna Woods Lane. The man’s body was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. on Monday.



Troopers say the driver left the scene after the pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The man’s body was found by a passerby just before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.